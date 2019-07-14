Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep reveals precious advice from Roger Federer that helped her beat Serena Williams

Simona Halep reveals that she followed Roger Federer’s golden words to a tee and ended up destroying Serena Williams in the Wimbledon 2019 women’s finals.

Roger Federer has astute advice for Simona Halep in the press conference after his semifinal win over Rafael Nadal and the Romanian listened.

Later on, after her 6-2, 6-2 win over Serena Williams in the finals, she credited his advice for harbouring the right metality going into the match.

Federer had this to say when quizzed about what Halep had to do to ensure that she beat Serena Williams:

“Try to win it, you know,” he said.

“Yeah, I mean, you got to have the winner mentality, don’t you? It’s not like, I’m happy to be in the finals. It’s Serena, I have no chance. Like this you’re going to lose, that’s for sure.

“You have to have that winner mentality, that I belong here, I’ve earned my way here, I’ve been playing great,” briefed the 8-time Wimbledon winner.

He then went on to explain how Halep didn’t get to the finals because of a fluke and that she had to believe she had what it takes to defeat the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

“You don’t get to a Wimbledon finals playing average, you know. Some people might do that, but normally you’re feeling the ball well. She needs to back herself and enjoy it also. But that comes after when you win.

“It’s full-on concentration, not let the moment be too big. The good thing is she’s won a Slam before.

“She knows how to do it at this point. That’s great,” he said.

Apparently, Halep was listening to the maestro’s words and later on – after her destruction of Serena Williams – confessed that she drew inspiration from them heading into the match.

“I read what he [Roger Federer] said,” Halep mentioned.

“I thank him. He is very nice. His words made me happy. Also I really believe that there is a chance if I listen to him. Because if you listen to him, you get the good things. So I did that.”

