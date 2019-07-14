Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals the one aspect of Novak Djokovic’s game that nobody is better at

Roger Federer spoke about the one aspect of his Wimbledon 2019 final opponent Novak Djokovic that no one in the world of tennis is better at, ahead of their match.

Speaking ahead of their Wimbledon men’s final showdown, Roger Federer lavished Novak Djokovic with high praise, detailing the one aspect of the Serb’s game that one one in the world of tennis can better him at.

“If I think of Novak, one thing that jumps out at me, is his jump back and to the left [for a backhand].

“It’s how he’s able to defend on that side, which I think has won him numerous matches and trophies.

“He does that better than anybody. Nobody else really has it as consistent and good as he has,” said the 8-time Wimbledon winner.

No one has won the tournament more times than the Swiss maestro, as he gears up to enter a ninth record victory against the number one seed and last year’s winner.

Federer pulled off a blinder against Rafael Nadal in the semifinal, beating the Spaniard in four sets in an instant classic while Djokovic has had a relatively easy ride to the finals, not having come up against any player seeded in the top 20.

