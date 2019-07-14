Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic reveals what he has to be careful about against Roger Federer in the finals

Novak Djokovic highlighted exactly what he has to be wary of against Roger Federer when he faces him in the Wimbledon 2019 finals.

The Serb has had it relatively smooth sailing up till this point at Wimbledon 2019, not having come up against anyone in the top 20. Federer, on the other hand, had to battle past a resilient Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

Ahead of the big final however, Djokovic was in no illusions about the threats Roger Federer posed to players like himself and Rafael Nadal – especially on grass.

“We all know how good he is anywhere, but especially here. This surface complements his game very much,” said the number one seed.

“He loves to play very fast. He takes away the time from his opponent.

“He just rushes you to everything. So for players maybe like Nadal or myself that like to have a little more time, it’s a constant pressure that you have to deal with.”

Read Also: Serena Williams’ coach reveals ‘only reason’ she returned to tennis despite childbirth complications

However, Djokovic also mentioned that does have a good sense of what Federer brings to the table having emerged victorious in their previous few meetings.

“I’ve played with Roger in some epic finals here a couple years in a row, so I know what to expect,” he assured.

(Quotes R/T BBC)