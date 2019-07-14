Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams’ coach reveals ‘only reason’ she returned to tennis despite childbirth complications

Serena Williams lost to Simona Halep in straight sets at the Wimbledon 2019 finals as her comeback to tennis after childbirth continues to be a rocky road.

Williams was blown away 6-2, 6-2 by the Romanian and later on admitted that it was a case of being a ‘deer in headlights’ while her opponent pulled out all the stops in a high pressure situation.s

Ahead of the match, much was made of Williams breaking the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles – which she would have done had she defeated Halep.

The American’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. revealed before the match that the record was the only reason why the 37-year-old came back to tennis after serious complications during childbirth in 2017.

“I’m not going to lie. This record is the number one reason she came back to tennis,” he said.

She had a baby, she started a family, she became a mother. She had to accept the pressure, accept to live this life again, travel around the world at 37 years old. And that’s because she wants it so much. It is the only reason she came back to tennis.”

As it would turn out, the imperious American would have to wait for the US Open to try and realize her dreams.

(Quotes R/T Guardian)