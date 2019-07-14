Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep provides verdict on her ruthless victory over Serena Williams

Simona Halep dispatched heavy favourite Serena Williams in straight sets to pick up her first ever Wimbledon women’s singles title and confessed that it had been the best tennis she had ever played in her life.

Halep took less than an hour to dismantle Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 as the seven time Wimbledon champion was blown away by the Romanian’s intensity and shotmaking.

Summing up her performance after the match, the 27 year old stated that it was the best tennis she had ever played in her life.

“Never [have I played better tennis],” she said.

“It was the best match [I have ever played]. I had nerves. My stomach was not very well before the match. But I had no time for emotions.”

Through the dominant victory, Halep improved her record against Serena Williams to 2-8. She also mentioned that it was her mum’s dream from the time she was 10 to see her conquer the grasscourt at Wimbledon and that she had to make certain tweaks to her game in order to do so.

“It was my mum’s dream when I was about 10. And the day came, and my mum is here to see it. I have worked a lot to change a little bit my game to play on grass,” she said.

(Quotes R/T Guardian)