Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer explains why semifinal win over Rafael Nadal was ‘one of his favourites’

Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in a four set instant classic to book a date opposite Novak Djokovic in the gentleman’s finals at Wimbledon 2019 and then explained exactly why that he would look back upon the encounter favourably.

Federer used his backhand to devastating effect in an instant Wimbledon classic against Rafael Nadal to emerge a 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner and book his spot against Novak Djokovic in the finals.

He then revealed why the instant classic would go down in his book as one of his favourite matches – ever.

“Definitely going down as one of my favourite matches to look back at,” he said.

“Because it’s Rafa, it’s at Wimbledon, the crowds were into it. It lived up to the hype, especially coming out of the gates, we were both playing very well. Then the climax at the end with the crazy last game. It had everything.”

Read Also: 3-time Grand Slam champion explains why he makes his son watch Roger Federer

It was a match that fed all the hype surrounding the Fedal phenomenon and typified exactly why the duo – eleven years on from their all time classic at Wimbledon 2008 – were still sitting pretty atop the tennis world.

Tellingly, the other man to form the big three Novak Djokovic, is the opponent awaiting Roger Federer in the finals in what should be another humdinger of a contest on Sunday, July 14.

(Quotes R/T Hindu)