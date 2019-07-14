Wimbledon 2019: 3-time champion reveals why he was shocked during Rafael Nadal’s match

Wimbledon 2019 witnessed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal lock horns at the All England Club for the first time in eleven years. In their semi-final match, Nadal lost against Federer in four sets.

Following their match, former World No. 1 John McEnroe opened up about Rafael Nadal’s performance and why he was surprised by his game.

He criticised Nadal for not making enough adjustments in his game in order to compete against Federer. In fact, it was the Spaniard’s returns which took McEron by surprise.

He was quoted saying, “I was surprised. I get early that Rafa was standing back but it wasn’t working that well off the return.”

“I was surprised he didn’t make more adjustments to get back on the court and also that he didn’t move forward. I thought he showed a lot of skill in this tournament volleying. But he didn’t do much of it today, very little”, added McEnroe

He also added that he was it was unusual for Rafal Nadal to fail in taking hold during his service games and it will stay with him for a long time. “He served like 30, 40 per-cent which is unheard of for him. To have a look like that? He’s going to be thinking about that one for a while.”