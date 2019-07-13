Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams in straight sets to win her first ever Wimbledon title. She fulfilled her mother’s 15-year-old dream with this victory in a fairly one-sided affair.

Simona Halep went on to pick an easy lead in the opening set and quickly capitalised on it to close the set in her favourite. Serena Williams tried fighting back in the second set and even managed to take lead.

But Halep came from behind and snatched away the lead. She did not waste a lot of time before sealing the match in her favour and become a 2-time Grand Slam champion.

This was the first time when Halep entered a Wimbledon final. Not only did she defeat one of the best Tennis players of all time, but also appeared dominant throughout their encounter.

As soon as Halep picked a victory, social media started celebrating the new Wimbledon champion. Here are some of the best tweets.

Congratulations to @Simona_Halep on a tremendous win. One of the most perfectly executed matches I’ve ever seen. She’s Romania’s first-ever singles champion! Incredible tennis. 🎾#Wimbledon — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 13, 2019

Huge @Simona_Halep now. First of all what a performance in a final that was but her interview was my favourite part. So funny 😂😂 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 13, 2019

I’m not sure if this was the best match Halep has ever played, or the worst match Serena has ever played?? Either way hats off to Simona!! Champ!! #Wimbledon — Kevin Williams (@81_VeniVidiVici) July 13, 2019

GUESS WHO IS NOW A WIMBLEDON CHAMPION AND A TWO TIME GRAND SLAM WINNER!!!!!!!! CONGRATS @Simona_Halep ON ACHIEVING GLORY YET AGAIN!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😭😭😭😭😭😭🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/YOjvoTkHnV — Jake Kulick🦁 (@player3jrk) July 13, 2019

Simona Halep has entered @Wimbledon history. She defeats Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 to win her second Grand Slam title. The greatest match of her life. #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2019 pic.twitter.com/qYPd74nvaR — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) July 13, 2019

Simona Halep has the lateral movement of a squirrel 🐿. Awesome championship win at Wimbledon 2019. — Emanuel Dabney (@DabneyEmanuel) July 13, 2019

@darren_cahill what an amazing tribute and testament to your impact and coaching development of @Simona_Halep. She was ever so gracious in her acknowledgement. As great champions are acknowledging it takes a village…and not a solo effort. Fantastic to see her get her moment. — Tom K (@tomk429) July 13, 2019

How beautiful Simona is 😍🇷🇴❤ Overpowered Serena. Outsmarted her. Outmoved her. That was destruction. All ❤ from us in the UK ❤ — Yousaf (@Yousaf_S_1987) July 13, 2019



