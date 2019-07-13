Wimbledon |

Wimbledon 2019: Twitter celebrates Simona Halep’s first ever Grand Slam title at All England Club

Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams in straight sets to win her first ever Wimbledon title. She fulfilled her mother’s 15-year-old dream with this victory in a fairly one-sided affair.

Simona Halep went on to pick an easy lead in the opening set and quickly capitalised on it to close the set in her favourite. Serena Williams tried fighting back in the second set and even managed to take lead.

But Halep came from behind and snatched away the lead. She did not waste a lot of time before sealing the match in her favour and become a 2-time Grand Slam champion.

This was the first time when Halep entered a Wimbledon final. Not only did she defeat one of the best Tennis players of all time, but also appeared dominant throughout their encounter.

As soon as Halep picked a victory, social media started celebrating the new Wimbledon champion.


 

 

