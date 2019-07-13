Simona Halep crushes Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title

Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams in straight sets to win her first ever Wimbledon title. She fulfilled her mother’s 15-year-old dream with this victory in a fairly one-sided affair.

In the opening set, Simona Halep started off with a dominant play. She was successful in taking a 3-0 lead over Serena Williams before the former champion could get her name on the scoreboard.

Soon, Serena fought back to win two games but Halep had a comfortable lead by then. She quickly closed the set in her favour and took a 1-0 lead against her opponent.

In the next set, the 37-year-old American had a better start. She was leading 2-1 but Halep capitalised on her hold and went on to fight for a 3-2 lead.

Simona Halep was precise in her judgement of the incoming shots but Serena Williams struggled with her backhand for a long time. In the end, Halep went on to win the second set in the same fashion to become a 2-time Grand Slam Champion. In the process, she also became the first Romanian player to win Wimbledon Single’s title.

Halep’s service games and returns were as accurate as they could get. She played like a champion and dominated the match throughout its duration. Serena Williams struggled with her returns, especially with her backhand shots that allowed her opponent to pick several points.

Result — Simona Halep defeats Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2