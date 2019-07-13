Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams’ coach warns her about ‘dangerous’ Simona Halep

Serena Williams is set to lock horns with Simona Halep in Wimbledon 2019 final. Wile the latter will play her first ever final at the All England club, her opponent’s coach believes that she is a dangerous competitor.

Simona Halep suspended Elina Svitolina’s dream Wimbledon run to fulfil her mother’s 15-year-old dream. She has lost nine out of ten encounters that the duo has had so far.

However, Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that it will be a mistake to think that the Romanian won’t pose any challenge.

Talking about his pupil’s next opponent, Mouratoglou said, “I have big respect for Halep and for how she plays. It’s a danger for Serena.”

He also revealed the important details that Serena cannot miss during her match. Mouratoglou went to add that the 37-year-old American has lost three finals in a row which will help boost Halep’s confidence.

“The key of the match will be how Serena will handle the pressure of possibly achieving a milestone. She has 23 Grand Slam trophies but she lost three finals in a row, that’s important”. he concluded.