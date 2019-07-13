LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 Final — Serena Williams vs Simona Halep stream, match score, updates, results

After two weeks of gruelling encounters, Serena Williams and Simona Halep made their way to Wimbledon 2019 final. They are all to set to lock horns for the gold at the All England Club with their personal records at stake.

Serena Williams defeated Barbora Strýcová in straight sets to book her spot in the final. She will now look to win her 7th Wimbledon title today against former World No. 1.

Simona Halep won her first ever Grand Slam last year by winning Roland Garros 2018. She has reached the final at the All England Club for the first time in her career. She will now look to fight for a fairytale ending to a dream run on grass.

So far, the duo has locked horns ten times and Serena has won nine of those encounters, including their only encounter on grass before this final. Can Halep fight back to improve her record against former champion? Or will Serena Williams dominate yet again and win her first Grand Slam title after two years?

When to watch?

Serena Williams vs Simona Halep will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 9:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

