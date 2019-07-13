Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer opens up on reaching final with Serena Williams after 16 years

Both Roger Federer and Serena Williams are into the finals of Wimbledon 2019 in their respective categories. These former champions have reached the last stage of the tournament together for the first time in sixteen years.

Federer is amidst his quest for the 9th Wimbledon title. His last challenge is defending champion Novak Djokovic and the duo will lock horns at the Centre Court on Sunday.

Serena Williams, on the other hand, will take on Simona Halep to fight for her 7th title at the All England Club. Now that both Williams and Federer are in the final once again, the Swiss legend recalled the 2003 edition of the tournament when this last happened.

Back then, both Federer and Serena won their respective Singles’ title and they have a chance to recreate the historic moment. That was also the first time when Wimbledon second seed got his hands on the title.

He was quoted saying, “Definitely, it’s unusual, it’s a bit strange. I hope it’s going to happen again for somebody, to have such a big span, between the first Wimbledon title and the upcoming Wimbledon finals.”

We still have a long way to go to win our titles. It’s definitely special for both of us. Serena was even earlier on tour than me and she made a breakthrough earlier. It’s amazing what she has been able to do and again she can write history tomorrow. That’s very very special for her and the women’s game,” he added.