Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals the only way Simona Halep can beat Serena Williams

Roger Federer is set to meet Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2019 final in his quest for the 9th title at All England Club. Ahead of the finals, Wimbledon second seed had words of advice for Simona Halep who will go up against Serena Williams for the Women Single’s title.

This is the first time when Halep has reached the final stage at All England Club. She ended Elina Svitolina’s dream Wimbledon run to set up a match against 6-time Wimbledon champion and fulfil her mother’s 15-year-old dream.

Roger Federer, who is through to his 12th Wimbledon final, urged Halep to adopt a winner’s mentality. He stated that the Romanian needs to believe in herself and in the fact that she can beat Serena Willaims.

Federer was quoted saying, “Try to win it. You need to have winners mentality. It’s not like I’m happy to be in the finals, and it’s Serena and there’s no chance. With this, you are going to lose for sure.”

“You have to have that winner’s mentality, that I belong here, I have earned my way here and I’ll be playing great. You just can’t play average at Wimbledon finals, some people might do that. But normally, you feel the ball well and she needs to back herself and enjoy it also, but that comes after when you win,” he concluded.