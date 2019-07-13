Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals how his wife helped him during his match

8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal to set up a final match against defending Champion Novak Djokovic. Federer took the opportunity to credit his wife for his well-fought victory.

While addressing the media after his match, Federer said that he wouldn’t have come this far if not for his significant other. He went on to add that he can hear his wife’s voice during the match which helps him time and again.

Federer was quoted saying, “I am glad Mirka is around, nothing would happen without her. The organization for the final is already underway. A final is a final. Novak has played amazingly this year and last. I need to perform at a high level.”

“It is difficult to say that I don’t talk to Mirka about tennis. We have other things to talk about but I feel it during matches because I know her voice,” he added.

Roger Federer has been married to Mirka Federer for ten years and they have four beautiful children. The Swiss Legend also revealed the sweet way in which his kids greeted him following his match.

“Today my kids wrongly sang happy birthday to me after the match cause that is the only happy song they know,” said Federer with pride.

He then went on to say, “Mirka has to take care of her voice. That’s why she is only shouting when it’s quiet during my matches. Otherwise, it would not help anything, because I would not hear her.”