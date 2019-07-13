When Novak Djokovic picked between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal; giving his verdict on GOAT debate

Novak Djokovic is considered to be among the greatest tennis players of all time. His name is often taken in the same breath as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, while talking about the greatest players of all time. But who did the Serb pick as his ‘GOAT’?

Novak Djokovic was quizzed about his prefernce for the GOAT tag back in 2015. The Serbian tennis star was facing Roger Federer in the final of Wimbledon and proceeded to choose his opponent as the best player in the history of the sport.

Djokovic had this to say on the same (via Sky Sports):

“He’s one of the people that actually made me a better player.

“In the matches against him, I went through a lot of different emotions and things that allowed me to understand what I need to do to become a better player and to win against him and win grand slam trophies.

“He’s so good and so consistent: we shouldn’t spend too many words about him. We all know how good he is: he’s the greatest ever. There’s not enough praises for what he does,” Djokovic said back in 2015.

Djokovic came out on top on that occasion, beating Federer in four sets. However, Federer continued on his hunt for his eighth Wimbledon title, which he won back in 2017. The two meet again on July 14, 2019, in what will be a rematch of the 2015 encounter.