Wimbledon 2019: Organisers set to build a statue to honor Andy Murray

All England Club Chairman Philip Brook opened up about Wimbledon’s latest plan for 2-time champion Andy Murray. As per the reports, the former World No. 1’s statue will be built and showcased at the venue.

Murray became the first British player in 77 years to lift a Grand Slam title back in 2013. Three years later, he once again won the tournament and Wimbledon decide to acknowledge his achievements at the All England Club.

Brook stated that they would do something for him like they did Lt. Fredy Perry who was a 3-time champion. He also said that the honouring of the player will not include naming a stadium after him.

Brook was quoted saying, “It’s something we are doing for him, as we did with Fred Perry and the other busts around the site. I think it’s unlikely that we would want to start naming stadia after tennis players. We quite like Centre Court and No 1 Court. We like our traditions and I think that’s probably one tradition we will stick with.”

“Our thought all along is that we want to recognise Andy’s significant achievements here at Wimbledon. We don’t want to retire him too early, so we wouldn’t unveil it until after he’s finished. But it’s something we are doing for him, as we did with Fred Perry and the other busts around the site”, he concluded.