Wimbledon 2019: 11-time Grand Slam winner Rod Laver gives verdict on GOAT debate, picks between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer edged closer to winning his ninth Wimbledon title, after getting the better of Rafael Nadal in a close semi-final. The Swiss star also moved closer to the Spaniard in terms of head-to-head, winning sixteen of their forty matches. Tennis legend Rod Laver has now given his opinion over who is the best.

Tennis great Rod Laver has, once again, given his opinion over the ‘Greatest of all Time’ debate. Laver, via a tweet, claimed Roger Federer to be the ‘GOAT’ following his stunning win over Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinal.

My great friend & GOAT @rogerfederer – the undisputed Master of Wimbledon – produced one of his greatest performances there today. Rafa also played some unbelievable tennis and it takes two to produce a classic. Roger can go all the way, it will be a final for the ages. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 12, 2019

Federer took four sets to beat his nemesis, Nadal. The Swiss tennis legend went up in the first set before the Spaniard levelled things up with a dominant display in the second one. However, the eight-time Wimbledon champion took the next two sets to complete his win.

However, the work is not done yet for Federer. He will now go up against a resurgent Novak Djokovic, who beat Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets in the first semi-final. The two will meet on Sunday, July 14, in the final.