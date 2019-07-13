Wimbledon 2019: 18-time Grand Slam champion reveals how Simona Halep can beat Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Simona Halep are set to lock horns for the Wimbledon 2019 title. While this is Halep’s maiden Grand Slam final at the All England’s club, Serene is amidst her quest for her seventh title on grass.

Ahead of this final clash, 9-time Wimbledon Champion Martina Navratilova wrote a preview for WTA’s official website. In that, she explained how Halep can overcome Serena in today’s match.

Navratilova specifically stated she would need a good service game that has variations in order to beat Serena Willims. She suggested that she would use a few body serves to her advantage in the game.

She was quoted saying, “If Simona, who is playing in her first Wimbledon final, is going to beat Serena, she needs to serve well and really mix it up. I would throw in some body serves. Serena likes to step into the return. But you can jam her with a body serve, which she doesn’t like.”

“Serena stands close to the baseline for her return, which makes the body serve more effective because she has less time to get out of the way. That takes away the angle and power.”

She went on to add details about crosscourt and said, “I would also advise Simona – though I know this is going to be a tall order – to play down the line rather than going crosscourt. With crosscourt, you wait for the ball. Everyone cheats crosscourt, but Serena particularly. When you hit crosscourt to Serena she doesn’t have to move – she’s already there. When you hit down the line to her, she has to move to the ball.”

“Simona has to get the first strike because when she’s on the defensive, Serena will get closer to the baseline, and it will become that much harder to go down the line. The ball will be getting there too quickly, and Simona will be pushed back, making it harder to time the shot and change the direction”, concluded Navratilova.