Wimbledon 2019: Latest betting odds reveal who will win women’s final between Serena Williams, Simona Halep

The Wimbledon 2019 ladies final is almost upon us, and the summit clash will see Serena Williams take on Simona Halep for the coveted crown.

It’s a tough one to predict this, considering both women come with a lot of pedigree, and have spent time as World number one in the women’s game.

Serena Williams needs just one more win to tie the all-time record of Grand Slam singles titles set by Margaret Court at 24 Championships, and the odds seem to agree that it could happen at Wimbledon.

Oddschecker placed Williams at a 1/2 chance for victory at SW19, while Halep is a 7/4 for this clash. Sportsbooks too, believes that Williams is a -184 favourite for this one, with Halep at +156 and clearly the dark horse for victory.

That being said, the Romanian has shown tremendous desire to win in this tournament, and is capable of beating even the mighty Serena Williams, who can be prone to a few mistakes of her own.

The veteran has been known to lose her temper on court, and can be easily rattled if things aren’t going her way, though her power and game sense could prove to be critical when it comes to beating Halep.

Both women are at the top of their game at the moment, and this is an encounter you wouldn’t want to miss.