Wimbeldon 2019: Kid reading a book during Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal semi final has fans in splits

Wimbledon 2019 saw the epic rivalry of Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer reignited at the semi final stage, with the Swiss coming out on top. One fan however, couldn’t quite be bothered.

During the semi final match that went to four sets, Roger and Rafa enjoyed massive support from the fans at SW19, though one fan was more absorbed in his book than he was in the game. Safe to say, fans had a blast on Twitter.

Federer-Nadal isn’t enough to drag this bored kid away from his book: https://t.co/WYP1EuGRc3 pic.twitter.com/VgaY5PBAps — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) July 12, 2019

This kid was reading a book during Nadal V Federer! He should be walked out by security and receive a #Wimbledon life ban. pic.twitter.com/Agb3wGcgNP — Ash Williams (@ashwilliams1) July 13, 2019

When your parents take you to the stadium to watch Federer vs Nadal Wimbledon semi final but you are a Indian kid and have exams tomorrow.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/27UsZDyXBa — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) July 12, 2019

The Kid: I love reading books more anything in this world. Me: That can’t be true in every case. What if you’re watching Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in their first ever #Wimbledon semi-final? The Kid: #Fedal #Wimbledon2019 #FedererNadal #VamosRafa #RogerFederer #GOAT pic.twitter.com/9MNOcc2HLh — Nikhil Deshpande (@Chaseeism) July 13, 2019

This kid reading book during #Fedal is not funny😁 he was here to see 2 GOATS actually🙄🙄 #Federer #Nadal pic.twitter.com/Xyr2nWDn37 — CleviiC (@cleviic) July 13, 2019

Shout out to the kid in the crowd at the Federer-Nadal match, utterly engrossed in a book — Timothy Boudreau (@tcboudreau) July 12, 2019

Just cannot believe this kid…in the middle of an amazing semi-final between Nadal and Federer ! Quite frankly the whole family look bored….must be an Indian cricket fan still upset about the loss !! Next time give it a miss and give your tickets to deserving fans in queue ! https://t.co/ArqAkX2Owq — Neha Desai (@Fotardo) July 12, 2019