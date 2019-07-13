Wimbledon |

Wimbeldon 2019: Kid reading a book during Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal semi final has fans in splits

Wimbledon 2019 saw the epic rivalry of Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer reignited at the semi final stage, with the Swiss coming out on top. One fan however, couldn’t quite be bothered.

During the semi final match that went to four sets, Roger and Rafa enjoyed massive support from the fans at SW19, though one fan was more absorbed in his book than he was in the game. Safe to say, fans had a blast on Twitter.

 

Comments