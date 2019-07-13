WATCH: Roger Federer’s wife calls him ‘superman’ after Wimbeldon 2019 semi final victory over Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in the semi final of Wimbledon 2019, to book his spot in the final against Novak Djokovic. It is safe to say he earned it too.

Roger had to fight it out till the very end, but did so expertly, managing to get past his great rival 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a thrilling encounter.

After the match, his wife Mirka expressed her relief and love for her husband in a classic way, showing what perhaps every Roger fan feels when he is playing.

Mirka describes her husband as “Superman” after the match, as can be understood from her words, and it is only fitting that she should too, considering his superhuman display.

Federer was at his best after a dodgy second set, where it seemed Rafa might just fight back and take over the match, but the Swiss fought back and managed to win the next two sets rather comfortably.

Despite winning the French Open comfortably, Nadal was unable to show the tenacity he displays on clay while on grass, and Federer made him pay with consistently good shot-making, eventually sealing the match and a spot in the final.