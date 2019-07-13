‘Sad’ Nadal admits Federer deserved to win

Rafael Nadal conceded that he did not play well enough to beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in their 40th encounter.

Rafael Nadal expressed his sadness after he was beaten by Roger Federer in a classic Wimbledon semi-final but acknowledged his rival deserved to win.

Federer will face Novak Djokovic in his 12th final at the All England Club following a 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory on a glorious Friday.

Nadal beat the 20-time grand slam champion in an epic final the last time they met at SW19 in 2008, but was unable to pull off a repeat on Centre Court 11 years later.

The Spaniard was left to rue a chance to win the grass-court major for only the third time, but doffed his cap to the imperious Swiss master.

Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but… Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 12, 2019

“I’m sad for the loss because for me it was another opportunity,” said the 18-time grand slam winner.

“But at the same time I created another opportunity to be in another final of a grand slam. I just have to accept that was not my day. I played a great event. I take this in a positive way.

“At the same time, today is sad because for me I know chances are not forever. Last year I had chances here, I had another one, and I was not able to convert to win it one more time here.

“It was a tough one. He played a little bit better than me, I think. Probably I didn’t play as good as I did in the previous rounds, and he played well. So he deserves it. Congratulations to him.”