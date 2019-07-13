2-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal lost his semi-final match against Roger Federer in four sets. He fought brilliantly to stop reaching Wimbledon 2019 final but the Swiss legend prevailed to set up a match against Novak Djokovic.

Federer won the closely contested opening set to which Nadal responded by a dominant performance in the next one. He sealed the second set in his favour while Federer could only win one game. The latter then went on to win the next two sets to reach his 31st Grand Slam final.

Following the match, Nadal addressed the media and talked about the factors that contributed to his loss. He was asked if a tough draw in the tournament affected his performance. The Spaniard vehemently denied the idea of using that as an excuse for his defeat against Federer.

Instead, he stated that it was his returns which cost him majorly at the beginning of the match. He also went on to add that his opponent was a better player on the court today, crediting Federer for his win.

Also Read — Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer says he is exhausted after defeating Rafael Nadal

Nadal was quoted saying, “It’s not the day to find any excuse way of tennis at all, no? [The] energy was there. .I have been playing with the right energy and with the right intensity the whole tournament. Today, too. Is true that was not big rallies in the first set. A lot of free points for him. That’s why I say before I was not returning that well.”

“When you are not putting that many balls inside on the return, then is tough to find the rhythm and the energy because you feel that the match is a little bit cold, ” he added.

He then went on to say that he could not convert his chances and Federer deserved to win. “Then at the end of the match, things have been a little bit different. I felt better. But that’s all. No, he played a little bit better than me. Even like this, I had small chances, a couple of ones. Was not able to convert it.”

“In these kinds of matches, especially in this surface, that happens. Well, it has been a tough one. I had my chances. He played a little bit better than me, I think. Probably I didn’t play as good as I did in the previous rounds, and he played well. So he deserves it. Congrats to him”, concluded Nadal.