Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal admits that Roger Federer played better

Rafael Nadal lost his semi-final match against Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2019. But the Spaniard made outstanding efforts during the game and forced his rival to deliver his best.

Both Nadal and Federer kick-started the match with similar intensity in their game. They took the opening set to a tie-break before the Swiss legend picked well-fought win.

In response, Nadal fired back in the second set during which Federer could only win one game. Although Nadal went on to lost the next two sets, he was remarkably brilliant until the very last. In fact, he saved the match point five times during the final set.

Following his match, Nadal took to social media to share his feeling about the match. He said that his match against Federer was amazing and the latter picked a well-deserved win.

He also went on to add that he had few chances but Federer was a better player today at the Centre Court. He then wished his rival good luck for the final and promised to come back next year.

You can see his tweet below: