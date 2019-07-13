Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer says he is exhausted after defeating Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal to win a spot in Wimbledon 2019 final against Novak Djokovic. He is through to his 12th final at the All England Club.

Federer and Nadal engaged in a gruelling 4-setter match before the Swiss legend picked a well-fought victory. Even in the last set, Nadal saved five match points before Federer could avenge his 2008 Wimbledon loss.

Following his match against Nadal, Federer admitted that he was exhausted. He said that it was tough to play against Nadal but it’s always one of the special fixtures.

Wimbledon second seed was quoted saying, “I’m exhausted. It was tough at the end. Rafa played some unbelievable shots to stay in the match. Battles with Rafa are always special. I had spells where I was serving very well. I thought the biggest points went my way.”

“There were some tight ones in big rallies, more my way than his, but he came back very strongly in the second set. It was a joy to play him”, he added.

Federer also commented on his next opponent against whom he has set up the 2015 Wimbledon final rematch. “Novak played great against [Roberto Bautista Agut]. He was supreme again. He showed why he was the defending champion, rock solid all week. It’s going to be very difficult. He’s not No1 by chance. I’m very excited, to say the least”, he concluded.