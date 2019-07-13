[WATCH] Roger Federer’s celebration after defeating Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final

Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in four sets to avenge his Wimbledon loss back in 2008. The Swiss Legend won the advantage and capitalised on it to set up a match against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2019 final.

Federer had a 2-0 lead against Nadal. He then went on to bag early points in the fourth set and got his hands on a set point. The scoreboard read 5(40)-4(40) in favour of Federer when the duo had an intense exchange of advantages.

Also Read — Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to reach 12th Wimbledon final

Finally, Federer won the advantage and used it to seal the match in his favour. As soon as he won the point, he lifted both his arms and shot several victory punches in the air. He is through to his 12th Wimbledon final and that deserves no less.

You can watch the video below :