Wimbledon 2019: Social Media erupts as Roger Federer reaches his 31st Grand Slam final

Wimbledon second seed Roger won his semi-final match against Rafael Nadal in four sets to continue his quest for 9th Wimbledon title. He defeated the Spaniard to reach his 12th final at the All England Club.

Federer won a closely contested opening set that ended with a tie-break. But Nadal was extraordinary in the second set which he easily won and allowed Federer to bag just one game.

Following that, Federer fired back with his vintage performance on the grass and went on to win the next two sets. He will now face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2019 final.

Eleven years ago, when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal met at Wimbledon, the Spaniard won their thrilling encounter. He also lifted his second and last title at the All England Club. Today, Federer avenged his loss.

Here’s how social media reacted to Federer’s win over Rafael Nadal

