Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to reach 12th Wimbledon final

Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in a gruelling encounter to reach his 12th Wimbledon final. The 8-time champion will go up against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2019 final.

In the first set, both Federer and Nadal were brilliant at their service games. They took the first set to tie break where Federer finally managed to take lead against Nadal.

The Spaniard then hit back with a vital performance that saw the Swiss legend back just one game in the next set. Nadal’s shots were powerful and his approach was fierce enough to help him quickly equalise against Federer’s 1-set lead.

In the third set, Federer won an early lead and used it to add two sets to his name. Both players were engaged in a gruelling encounter which saw them bring out the best in each other.

However, it was Federer who proved why he is worshipped on grass courts. The Wimbledon second seed went on to win the next two sets in order to avenge his loss in their previous encounter at the All England Club.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal met at Wimbledon after eleven years. Back in 2008, Nadal prevailed over Federer and won his second Wimbledon title.

On Sunday, defending champion Novak Djokovic will go up against Federer to fight for his fifth Wimbledon title.

Result: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal 7(7)-6(3), 1-6, 6-4