Wimbledon 2019: 3-time Grand Slam champion explains why he makes his son watch Roger Federer

Roger Federer is set to meet Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2019 final after defeated Rafael Nadal in the previous round. While we await yet another epic match All England Club, former Grand Slam champion Michael Llodra shared interesting details pertaining to the Swiss legend.

Llodra and Federer recently played together during Wimbledon training session. Following that, Llodra talked about Federer’s qualities that impress him. He extended the discussion to the members of Big 3 and was in awe of their heroics on the court.

He was quoted saying, “Their longevity really impresses me. I love seeing them at this level at their age. We are all so happy. I was honoured to comment their French Open semifinals, thinking it could have been probably their last match against each other. And they are here again.”

He then went on to say that he makes his son watch the World No. 3 play. Praising Roger Federer’s footwork on the court, Llodra said, “I make my son, who plays tennis, look at Roger.”

“His footwork, it seems he walks on eggs. Roger is a good friend, we grew up together. Well, at some point he was faster than me (laughter). It’s so nice, crazy. He is very experienced on this surface, he knows it best. On grass, I think he has more chances to win, ” he added.