Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic says reaching final is ‘a dream come true’

Novak Djokovic reached his sixth Wimbledon final with a 4-set victory over Roberto Bautista Agut. After losing the second set, Wimbledon top seed fought back to book a spot in the final.

The 4-time Wimbledon champion had a good start to his match. He went on to dominate the opening set while Agut could only manage to win two games. The Spaniard then fought back in the second set and equalised against Djokovic’s lead. However, he couldn’t stop his opponent from closing the match in his favour with a fiery performance in the next two sets.

The defending champion won the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and ended Agut’s dream Wimbledon run. The duo also engaged in the longest rally (45 shots) in the history of the tournament during the third set.

In the post-match press conference, Djokovic stated that reaching the final made his dream come true. “Obviously, this has been a dream tournament for me when I was a child, so to be in another final is a dream come true. Playing finals at Wimbledon is something different and I will definitely enjoy the experience”, he said.

He also talked about his opponent, Bautista Agut and credited him for a good performance. He admitted that the Spaniard made him dig deep and improve his game during the match. “I had to dig deep. Roberto was playing his 1st semi-final in a Slam but regardless of that he was not overwhelmed by the stadium and occasion, he played really well.”

“In the first set, he was still probably managing his nerves and he made some uncharacteristic unforced errors”, he concluded. Djokovic will now face either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final on Sunday.