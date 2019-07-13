Wimbledon 2019: Bautista Agut reacts to Novak Djokovic ‘sushing’ the crowd

Novak Djokovic defeated Roberto Bautista Agut to reach his 6th Wimbledon final. At several instances, Djokovic was visibly frustrated which ended up fuelling his drive for victory.

Novak Djokovic had a comfortable start to the match as he won the opening set while allowing Agut to win only two games. But the Spaniard fired back in the second set with a much more intense play. He went on to equalise against Djokovic’s set lead which met with thunderous applause at the Centre Court.

Djokovic, who looked irked by the overwhelming support his opponent, signalled the crowd to go silent by keeping his fingers on his lips. He went on to justify that by winning the third set with ease. he was also spotted cupping his ear and looking at the crowd after bagging a key point.

When Bautista Agut was asked about the aforementioned actions of his opponent, he said, “I didn’t look at him, no? I was really focused on the game, on the match. Of course, the crowd wants a good match. They want a good fight on the court. It’s normal that they make some loud [noise] to equal the match.”

Agut had a couple of chances to fight back in the third set but Novak Djokovic saved the breakpoints on both occasions. Although Agut was not expecting to reach this far at Wimbledon, he deserves credit for his efforts. Unfortunately for his dream run at the All England Club, it wasn’t enough to stop the defending champion.

Looking back at his match, Bautista Agut said, “I think I deserve a little bit more in the third set. The third set for me was the best set of the match. We both played very good tennis. Well, I was 15-40 with 4-3 to make the break. Well, it was a good part of the match.”