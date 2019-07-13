Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic reveals why he will watch Federer-Nadal semi-final

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is through to his 25th Grand Slam final. He defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2) to reach his sixth final at the All England Club.

Following his match, Djokovic talked about the much-anticipated Federer-Nadal semi-final. Wimbledon top seed admitted that he is a fan of the epic ‘Fedal’ rivalry.

When asked if he will watch the next semi-final match unfold at the Centre Court, Djokovic said that he will watch bits and pieces of the match but his coaches will watch the full encounter.

Djokovic was quoted saying, “I’ll watch Roger and Rafa! My coaches will probably see the whole match I’ll definitely see parts of it. I’m a fan of that match-up as well. Federer and Nadal are one of the most epic rivalries of all time.”

The Serb had a fiery start to his match against Agut. The Spaniard fought back graciously to equalise against Djokovic’s 1-set lead in the match. But he couldn’t carry the same momentum into the two sets that followed. However, they created history at the All England club by engaging in the longest rally (45 shots) in the tournament’s history.