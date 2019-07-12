Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic reaches his 25th Grand Slam final

Novak Djokovic defeated Roberto Bautista Agut to reach his 25th Grand Slam final. He will now defend his crown against Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon 2019 final.

Djokovic was subjected to tough competition in the shape of Agut. The Spaniard fought back brilliantly against World No. 1 who sealed his spot in the final after four closely-contested sets.

In the opening set, Djokovic was quick to take a 3-0 lead before Agut could get his name on the scoreboard. The latter could only bag two games in the first set before Djokovic closed it in his favour.

Agut then fired back in the next set. He took a comfortable lead against the Serb and converted it into a hard-fought win. The two had 1 set each under their belt. For a moment, it looked like this match will go up to five sets but Djokovic did not want to delay his plans.

He quickly took a 3-1 lead in the third set yet again. It was during this time when Agut and Djokovic were engaged in a 45-shot rally — the longest in Wimbledon history. Djokovic won that rally with a backhand shot and took a 5-2 lead. He then closed the third set with ease and went on to play the last one.

The fourth set saw Agut struggling to win back his chance at surviving the game. However, Djokovic was dominant as ever and easily finished the set to continue his title defence.

Result: Novak Djokovic defeats Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2