[WATCH] Novak Djokovic – Bautista Agut break Wimbledon longest really record

Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut created history during their Wimbledon 2019 match with a 45-shot rally in the third set. The surpassed the previous record of the longest rally at Wimbledon that included 42 shots.

Wimbledon started tracking the length of rallies during the matches in 2005. In the following year, Jarkko Nieminen and Dmitry Igorevich Tursunov were engaged in a 42-shot rally, creating history.

Next year, another duo came close to chasing that record. In 2007 edition of the tournament, Elena Dementieva and Nathalie Dechy were involved in a 39-shot rally in 2007 but couldn’t break the previous record.

Also Read — Wimbledon 2019: Picture of semifinalist Bautista Agut playing for La Liga youth side emerges

This 43-shot record remained intact for thirteen years before Djokovic and Agut employed 45 shots to fight for a point. World No. 1 then hit a powerful backhand shot to win the longest rally in the history of the tournament and took a 5-2 lead in the third set.

You can watch the video below:

HOLY RALLY!

Djokovic fires a backhand down the line to win a 45-shot rally!

Proceeds to hold for 5-2 advantage in the third set…#Wimbledon #BeGrand pic.twitter.com/n4PVBw247X

— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 12, 2019