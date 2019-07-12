Wimbledon 2019: Picture of semifinalist Bautista Agut playing for La Liga youth side emerges

Roberto Bautista Agut can be termed as a late bloomer. The Spanish tennis star emerged on the scene recently and is now playing the semi-final of Wimbledon 2019. However, it could’ve gone very different for him, had he not hung up his football boots at the age of fourteen.

An image (as above) of Wimbledon 2019 semifinalists, Roberto Bautista Agut, has emerged which shows him donning the kit of La Liga club Villarreal. As a youngster, Bautista Agut was a player at Villarreal’s youth academy and played for them until the age of fourteen, following which he took up tennis full time.

The Spaniard’s father himself was a footballer, while his mother was owned a clothing store. As a youngster, he played many sports, including football, and was at Villarreal until he was fourteen years old. He now supports the Yellow Submarines, as well as, CD Castellon.

Bautista Agut’s Wimbledon 2019 semi-final run sees him continue his fine form in 2019. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, where he was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas. As a result, his semifinal appearance at Wimbledon is his best performance in a Grand Slam.

