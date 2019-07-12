Wimbledon 2019: How Simona Halep fulfilled her mother’s 15-year-old dream

Simona Halep is through to Wimbledon 2019 final after ending Elina Svitolina’s dream run. This is the first time when the former World No. 1 qualified for the final stage of Grand Slam at the All England Club.

Following her match, Halep discussed how she felt after winning in straight sets against Svitolina. Halep also went on to reveal that it was her mother’s decade-old dream to see her play the final at Wimbledon.

In the post-match press conference, Simona Halep was quoted saying, “I talked to my mum after the match. About 10, 15 years ago she said her dream is the final in Wimbledon because everyone is here, the Royal Box.”

Also Read — Wimbledon 2019: Picture of semifinalist Bautista Agut playing for La Liga youth side emerges

“She said I think it’s an unbelievable moment. So today her dream came true, so I will play a final. To be able to play Wimbledon final, it’s pretty amazing. I will enjoy for sure”, she added.

Halep is set to go up against 7-time Wimbledon Champion Serena Williams in the final that’s scheduled to be held tomorrow. Halep lost the duo’s previous and only encounter on grass court. She has had ten career meeting with the 37-year-old icon but could only manage to win one match.