Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray reveals the ‘WORST moment’ of his career

Andy Murray returned to Tennis earlier this year after a brief period of retirement. He teamed up with Serena Williams for mixed doubles event at Wimbledon 2019.

After being eliminated from both Double’s and Mixed Double’s event, Murray’s run at Wimbledon has come to a halt. But the former World No. 1 is expected to return to Single’s category soon and once again deliver the similar kind of performances as he did before injuries took their toll.

In an interview with The Guardian, Murray opened up about several details of his life. He was asked to talk about the worst moment of his career which forced him to recall an incident from his early days. He was once subjected to slurring by a member of the audience who commented on his nationality before the match.

Also Read — Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Who has had the best 2019 ahead of Wimbledon 2019 semi finals

Murray revealed the details by saying, “I was walking to play a match at Wimbledon when I was about 19 and someone said, “Oh that f***ing Scottish wanker just walked by.”

“At the time I was struggling to deal with attention, and it hurt quite a lot”, he added. Murray also went on to talk about the last time he cried. He revealed that going back home while thinking about his struggles with injuries and the fact that he can play Tennis again made him emotional.

Murray was quoted saying, “Driving home on my own, thinking about the last 18 months, which have been really difficult and getting back to playing tennis again without any pain in my hip. It was happy crying.”