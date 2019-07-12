Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Who has had the best 2019 ahead of Wimbledon 2019 semi finals

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic made it to Wimbledon 2019 semi-finals with very little contest in their way. Thus, it shouldn’t be surprising to know that the Big 3 have dominated Tennis throughout the first six months of this year.

Federer has the highest win percentage amidst all the seeded players. The Swiss legend won 37 matches while losing in only four encounters. He has a 90% success rate which is more than the top two players in ATP World Ranking.

Nadal, who won his 12th Roland Garros title this year, has the second highest win percentage amounting to 88%. He has won 37 matches so far and lost only five.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has 33 victories under his belt and only 8 losses. However, he continues to reign on the top of ATP World Rankings.

Fourth seed Dominic Thiem is next in the list with 70% win record followed by Alexander Zverev who won 64% of his matches this year. While the big three are competing in their respective semi-final matches today, Thiem and Zverev had to face early elimination from the tournament.

The statistics also show how far ahead the Big 3 are when compared to the next-generation players. To sum up the performance of the top five players as per the ATP World Rankings, here’s a compiled list.