Wiimbledon 2019: Roberto Bautista Agut shares how he can beat Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon 2019 semi-final will witness Novak Djokovic lock horns with Roberto Bautista Agut at the Centre Court. This is the first time when the Spaniard has reached a Grand Slam semi-final.

Agut is excited to face the defending champion, especially after the run that he has had in the tournament so far. He admitted that he is enjoying his matches on grass. But he is also aware that he has to step up his game if he wishes to beat Djokovic for a spot in the final.

Talking about his upcoming match, Agut said, “I am enjoying playing on this court and I have enjoyed every match I’ve played.”

“Novak Djokovic is the No 1 in the world and playing well on grass. I will have to play good tennis if I am going to beat him. It sounds amazing. I cannot be happier than no”, he added.

Agut defeated Guido Pella in the previous match in four sets to reach his first ever Grand Slam final. He himself didn’t expect to come so far and had to miss his own Bachelor party for the tournament.

Reflecting on his previous match, Agut said. “Today I had a really difficult match and had to manage a lot of emotions on court.”

“It is a good opportunity for me to play a semi-final of a Grand Slam and I think I have done very well. Pella’s a really good fighter and a really good player. Here every match and opponent is difficult,” he concluded.