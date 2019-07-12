LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 Semi-final — Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal stream, match score, updates, results

8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is all set to take on rival Rafael Nadal in the semi-final. The duo will lock horns at the All England Club for the first time in eleven years.

Federer made an incredible comeback against Kei Nishikori in the previous round. He came back from a set-down and went on to win the match.

Nadal, on the other hand, picked an easy win in straight sets over Sam Querrey to book a spot in the semi-final. The last time these two players were against each other at the same venue was back in 2008.

Nadal won that match and went on to lift his second Wimbledon title. He will look to repeat the same result once again but will Federer won’t allow it to be a cakewalk for the Spaniard.

When to watch?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.