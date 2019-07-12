LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 Semi-final — Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut stream, match score, updates, results

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is all set to take on Roberto Bautista Agut in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. The dup will lock horns at the Centre Court for a spot in the tournament final.

Djokovic defeated David Goffin in three straight sets to book a spot in the semi-final. He is expected to meet Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in the final.

However, that may not be as easy against Agut. The latter has shown incredible resilience in the last two weeks which even exceeded his own expectations. He defeated Guida Pella in four sets to set up a semi-final match against Djokovic.

When to watch?

Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.