Wimbledon 2019: Former Wimbledon champion reveals the only way Roger Federer can beat Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to lock horns in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. They will be meeting at All England Club for the first time in eleven years.

When 3-time Wimbledon champion John McEnroe was asked who has an upper-hand in this match, he said that Nadal’s intensity will be difficult to match.

McEnroe was quoted saying, “You play against a guy like Nadal, the guy wants to tear your heart out, he wants to eat you alive. I mean, he plays with such intensity. To me, the only chance you have when you play a guy like Nadal is you’ve got to try to match that. ‘I know when I played [Jimmy] Connors, who was our equivalent at the time, every point was like the last point you’re ever going to play. You try to look at yourself in the mirror and say, “Am I doing as much as this guy?”

Also Read — Wimbledon 2019: Former coach reveals what Novak Djokovic thinks of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal

“I gotta tell you, Nadal is playing unbelievably well. I mean, this guy has come into Wimbledon he had no tournaments, he had that little extra time that you get now, the level that he came from the beginning to this point has been astounding.’

“We talk Roger more often that he’s the greatest, and there are arguments to be made for Novak and obviously Rafa as well. But if [Rafa] wins this, and wins the tournament, he’s only one away. “

“The last time that it’s been this close for starters was when it was 2-0. So this has got so much importance historically as well as just obviously a classic match-up between a lefty and righty, the emotions, their styles, everything about it is amazing”, he concluded.