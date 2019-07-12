Wimbledon 2019: What time will Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal semi-final start

Tennis’s best pair meets again today! Roger Federer will face Rafael Nadal in the semi-final of Wimbledon 2019 after both stars made it through to the penultimate stage with ease. Here’s when the match is scheduled to begin.

Roger Federer will be vying for his ninth Wimbledon title when he takes on Rafael Nadal in the semi-final. On the other hand, the Spaniard will be hoping to pull off a shock result on grass, being known for his clay surface exploits instead.

The two made it through to the semi-finals with ease. Federer faced Lloyd Harris, Jay Clarke, Lucas Pouille, Matteo Berrettini, and Kei Nishikori on his way to the semi-final. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, defeated Yuichi Sugita, Nick Kyrgios, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Joao Sousa, and Sam Querrey.

Federer and Nadal will now resume their rivalry on the Centre Court at 3:00 pm local time (7:30 PM IST, 10:00 pm SGT). Although the time could vary depending on the result of the other semi-final. The winner of this match will then take on either Novak Djokovic or Roberto Bautista Agut in the final on Sunday, July 14.

This will be the fortieth meeting between the two, with Nadal currently leading 24-15. Although the Spaniard hasn’t beaten the Swiss on any other surface apart from clay in the last five years.