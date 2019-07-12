Wimbledon 2019: Former coach reveals what Novak Djokovic thinks of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is set to take on Roberto Bautista Agut in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. His former coach Boris Becker discussed what would be on Djokovic’s mind ahead of his match as well as Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal scheduled for later today.

Becker believes that Djokovic will be quite relieved with the fact that after his match, the next semi-final could go on for a couple of hours. This may help the Serb after a tough series of challenges in the first week of the tournament.

Becker was quoted saying, “He had a difficult first week, I thought he was not playing as well, but each match he plays, he plays better. And he just likes the fact that there’s a semi-final that may last a couple of hours, while he’s playing first on Friday against Bautista Agut. I think his mindset is, “Hmmm, not bad!'”

When asked if Djokovic will face tough competition in against Agut, Becker said that the later has a couple of wins over Djokovic which will help him with his confidence. However, Djokovic is exceptionally good on grass which will add to the defending champion’s advantage.

“Bautista Agut loves playing Novak. In fact, he’s beaten him twice this year – at the beginning of the year and in Miami at the Masters. So he’s got his number. ‘Why? Because Bautista Agut is a great mover himself, he’s a very diverse player, he can take out the tempo, he can accelerate, he’s not afraid to go long and he’s also not afraid – he’s a veteran – of big names. So Novak’s got to be careful, he’s going to give him a good match,” he said.

He then went on to conclude his point by saying that Agut has his strengths but it will be difficult for him to beat Djokovic. However, if he does that, it will be a monumental upset.

“He’s got a big forehand and he’s a gamer and he’s extremely fit. But come on, that would be a monumental upset despite the fact he’s beaten him twice. It’s a different story playing Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in a best-of-five-sets match than playing in Dubai or wherever. Listen, I’ve always had a lot of respect for Bautista Agut, but… , ” concluded Becker allowing his silence to explain further.