Wimbledon 2019: Former finalist chooses between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win the tournament

8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is all set to take on Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic will square off against Roberto Bautista Agut for a spot in the final.

While all three members of the Big 3 in tennis are favourites for the title, it is expected that Djokovic will meet Federer in the final. Many people, including Rod Laver, have also said that the Serb will successfully defend his title this year.

Another name added to that list is Mark Philippoussis. Former men World No. 8 lost his final against Federer at All England Club in 2003.

When Philippoussis was asked who he thought would win the tournament this year, he was quick to say it will be Novak Djokovic.

talking about the issue, he said, “Probably I will say Novak Djokovic, in terms of mental and physical status he is very close to when he dominated.”

“The energy and confidence are back. I would give him a slight advantage,” he added.

Federer and Nadal are locking horns at Wimbledon after eleven years. The last time they competed at All England Club, the Spaniard defeated Federer to win his second Wimbledon title.

While he will look to repeat history, Djokovic will take on Agut to continue his title defence.