Wimbledon 2019: Matteo Berrettini says defeat to Roger Federer has forced him to ‘change his job’ to modeling

Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini has been clearly impressed by Roger Federer, who eased his way to a win against him in the 2019 Wimbledon round-of-16 matchup on Monday, 8th July.

It was already revealed that Berrettini himself acknowledged the Swiss legend’s greatness after the game, as he offered to pay Federer for the “schooling” he received during the contest between them.

“I said [to Federer], ‘Thanks for the tennis lesson, how much do I owe you?’“

And later, he took to his Instagram to post a thoughtful note on the match, as you can see right below:

If you think that’s the end of this story, you’re very wrong.

In his latest Instagram post, Berrettini has made a Federer reference once again, as he appeared in a photoshoot for GQ China in his off time.

Take a look at the post here:

As you can see, Berrettini has claimed, tongue-in-cheek, that the loss to Roger Federer has forced him to contemplate an alternate profession, as he modelled for GQ China’s July issue.

After the win over the Italian, Federer also moved past Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals to book a much anticipated date against arch rival Rafael Nadal in the semi-final to be held on 12th July.