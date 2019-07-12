Wimbledon 219: Rafael Nadal discusses his most emotional moment at All England Club

Wimbledon third seed Rafael Nadal is set to go up against Roger Federer in tournament semi-final. The duo is meeting at the All England Club for the first time in eleven years.

Back in 2008, Nadal and Federer locked horns in the tournament final. At the end of a thrilling 5-setter, Nadal prevailed and went on to lift his second Wimbledon title. That was also the last time Nadal won the Wimbledon title.

Now, the Spaniard will look to prevail once again in this Wimbledon rematch. However, he still feels that it was his unforgettable match against Federer in 2008 final is the most emotional moment for him.

Also read — Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest Roger Federer regret ahead of semifinal clash

He was quoted saying, “We played a lot of good matches. Here in this tournament, we played two great finals, 2007 and 2008. Have been two emotional matches. Personally, 2008 was a little bit more emotional for me.

“But I appreciate the fact that I was part of 2007, too. Then we played a lot of matches all around the world,” added Nadal.

This is the foruth time when Federer and Nadal will meet at All England Club. Nadal even hailed Federer as teh greatest player on Grass Court.