Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest Roger Federer regret ahead of semifinal clash

Rafael Nadal gears up to resume his historic Wimbledon rivalry with Roger Federer when they play each other in the semifinal. Ahead of the match, he took a moment to reflect on their battles over the years.

The Spaniard will face off against his greatest rival after 11 years at Wimbledon, their last encounter being that epic 2008 final which is widely regarded as one of the best games of tennis to ever be played.

Nadal revealed that remembers it on a similar vein too.

“We [Nadal and Federer] played a lot of good matches. Here in this tournament we played two great finals, [in] 2007 and 2008. [They] Have been two emotional matches.

“Personally, 2008 was a little bit more emotional for me. But I appreciate the fact that I was part of the 2007, too,” he said, recounting his previous two epic encounters at the tournament against Federer.

Also Read: Three time winner sets date for Roger Federer retirement ahead of Rafael Nadal semifinal

Nadal also revealed that a regret of his when it comes to Roger Federer was that they, despite winning three and five US Open titles respectively, never got to play each other in the tournament.

“To play against Roger always is a unique situation. Excited to be back on this court against him after 11 years,” he said.

“Then we played a lot of matches all around the world. Only in New York we didn’t play. That’s the only bad news.”

(Quotes R/T Hindustan Times)