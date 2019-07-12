Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals how he will help teenage sensation Cori Gauff in her career

Roger Federer was all class as he spoke of his commitment to help 15-year-old sensation Cori Gauff progress in her career after a stellar Wimbledon 2019 bow.

Cori Gauff eventually bowed out to Simona Halep, who has since progressed to the final alongside Serena Williams, in the round of 16 of the tournament.

But that wasn’t before the Wimbledon 2019 wildcard entry claimed the scalps of her childhood idol Venus Williams, Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog.

Roger Federer, who has a semifinal date opposite Rafael Nadal to look forward to later today, provided his thoughts about the 15-year-old Gauff ahead of her first round clash agianst Venus Williams.

“I am super happy for her,” he said.

“Look, I saw the last couple of games when she qualified. Obviously, everybody was waiting to see what the draw was going to be like. I think that’s fascinating, that she plays Venus now.

Read Also: Three time winner sets date for Roger Federer retirement ahead of Rafael Nadal semifinal

Federer and Gauff are both represented by the same management company, TEAM8, which is owned by the Swiss maestro. Perhaps that’s why he claimed that he is happy to spot her a bit of advice along her career to help her out of tight spots.

“Honestly, if it’s Coco [Cori] or any other player asking me questions, I’ll answer the question. I like to pick up players when they’re maybe not feeling so well or they’re insecure and unsure.

“They think they’re about to climb this mega mountain, but actually, it’s just part of the journey.

“If I can be helpful there, I’m happy to do that,” he claimed.