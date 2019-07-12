Wimbledon 2019: Three time winner sets date for Roger Federer retirement ahead of Rafael Nadal semifinal

Three time Wimbledon winner John McEnroe made a bold claim that Roger Federer could play another 3 to 4 years as he gears up to take on Rafael Nadal in the semifinal.

McEnroe, who was a pundit on television, weighed in on the longevity of Federer’s career after he beat Kei Nishikori in impressive fashion and stated that he doesn’t think the Swiss maestro needs to hang it up anytime soon.

“This guy [Roger Federer], initially, was serving and volleying,” said McEnroe.

“Now all of a sudden you don’t see him do that at all. But he knows when he needs to step it up, when to move forward.

“There’s no reason this guy can’t do it for another three or four years.”

Read Also: Ticket prices sky rocket for Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal semifinal; starting price £7000

The win over Nishikori was Federer’s 100th win alone at Wimbledon, and sets up a date with his greatest rival Rafael Nadal in the semifinals – 11 years on from the last time the duo played each other at the tournament. Federer’s longevity and success didn’t escape McEnroe’s attention.

“He’s [Federer] played 75 majors, he’s played 18 years’ worth of majors. Now 100 wins alone at Wimbledon. It’s one of the most staggering statistics you’ll ever hear.

“We could sit here for an hour and talk about what he’s accomplished over the years, how well he’s done here at Wimbledon,” concluded the American.

(Quotes R/T Express)